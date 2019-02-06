VMart Q3 up 13.6% to Rs 41.68 cr

Multi-brand V-Mart has reported a 13.63 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 41.68 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.68 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous year.

V-Mart's total income during the quarter under review was up 26.73 per cent at Rs 467.55 crore as against Rs 368.93 crore of the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses were at Rs 400.52 crore as against Rs 310.11 crore, up 29.15 per cent.

