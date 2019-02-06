Body parts in bins: Small time director held for killing wife

More than a fortnight after dismembered body parts of a woman were found in bins in the city, police have with the arrest of her husband, who is a small-time film director and producer, Wednesday.

The woman's identity was also established nearly two weeks after her severed limbs with tattoo designs were found in a dumpyard located in southern part of Chennai.

The police, who began investigation last month with just the tattoos as clues Wednesday arrested 51-year-old for allegedly killing his wife, (35).

"Various cases of missing women were examined, among them identification marks of who went missing in Chennai matched with the tattoos found on the severed legs," A K told reporters when asked how was solved.

Balakrishnan, after killing his wife on January 19, dismembered the body the next day and dumped the parts packed in plastic bags in various bins in the city, police said.

During investigation, confessed to having committed the crime suspecting her fidelity, they said.

"Based on information he gave, another part of the woman's body was also found Wednesday," the police said, adding that further investigation is on to find the woman's and torso.

hailed from Thoothukudi in the state.

