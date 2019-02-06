Remain committed to life insurance business in India: Prudential Financial

US-based Inc, which holds 49 per cent stake in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance, said it remains committed to and is scouting for a new local partner for the company.

Mortgage firm DHFL, which has 51 per cent in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance, looks to exit the JV.

"Working together with DHFL, we will seek a new majority locally owned and controlled shareholder for DPLI to help facilitate the monetization of DHFL's equity stake," Inc (International Businesses) said in a statement.

While DHFL may reduce or exit its equity stake in DPLI, Prudential Financial's intention is to continue to play an active role in supporting the life industry of India, he said.

DHFL along with other NBFCs came under pressure following a series of default by group of IL&FS.

Last week, alleged that Corporation Ltd (DHFL) through layers of shell allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total of Rs 97,000 crore.

The expose alleged that the scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing astronomical amounts in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell or pass-through related to DHFL's primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan, and

It alleged that this was done through their proxies and associates, which have in turn passed the money on to the companies controlled by the Wadhawans.

