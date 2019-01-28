Vodafone Idea partners with Sun TV Network

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Monday announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network, to strengthen content offering in southern India.

The partnership will offer customers of Vodafone Idea access to Sun NXT's, Sun TV Network's over-the-top platform, exclusive digital content.

"Sun TV Network's OTT platform, Sun NXT, caters to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audiences having over 50,000+ hours of content and will now be accessible to Vodafone Idea customers," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

With this partnership, Vodafone Idea has broadened its bouquet of regional content, the statement said, adding that Sun NXT would offer over 30 live TV channels, 4,000-plus movies and repository of TV shows, music videos and short format content on both Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV App.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:55 IST

