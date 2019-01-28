Cong claims Gadkari's remarks aimed at PM, BJP says Union minister exposed opposition

The on Monday seized on Nitin Gadkari's comments that politicians failing to fulfil dreams they sell to people are beaten up by the public to claim that those were aimed at Narendra Modi, even as the BJP asserted that its senior leader was only exposing the opposition party.

Speaking at a function in on Sunday, Gadkari said politicians who sold dreams to people but failed to make them a reality got "beaten up" by the public. He also asserted that he was a doer and delivered on his promises.

Opposition parties claimed that his remarks were aimed at Modi, who was accused by them of making lofty promises to come to power but failing to realise them.

cited a Hindi proverb -- "kahin pe nigahein, kahin pe nishana" (looking at something, aiming at something else) -- to claim that Gadkari's eyes were on the prime minister's and his target was Modi.

"I do not think this should surprise anyone. If you see this statement in the context of his (Gadkari's) earlier remarks, in which he had said 'we did not expect to come to power, so we made the promises that came to mind'.... so, if you see these two statements in the proper context, it will be clear who it was aimed at," Tewari told reporters here.

The ruling (BJP), however, dismissed such suggestions and said Gadkari, a former party president, was targeting the and "exposing" how the opposition party had damaged the country.

Speaking to reporters, and BJP leader said, "Gadkari was exposing how the Congress has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of ..He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress".

The said Gadkari's words reflected the voices within the BJP against the "failure" of the

Gadkari's recent remarks have often ignited political speculation with rival parties interpreting those as a dig at the BJP leadership.

In December last year, Gadkari had said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeats and failures.

The remarks had come days after the saffron party's dismal show in the Rajasthan, Madhya polls.

As the comments created a controversy, Gadkari had said his statements were twisted and alleged that "there was a sinister campaign by some opposition parties and a section of the media to twist" his comments and "draw politically motivated inferences to malign" him and his party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)