JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Esqueda fit, as East Bengal raring to go vs Mohun Bagan

Ascent Meditech appoints Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Flamingo
Business Standard

VP to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of Kollam Press

Press Trust of India  |  Kollam(Ker) 

: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the Press Club here on February 2.

Naidu would unveil a plaque and commemorative postal stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the Press Club at a function to be held at the convention centre here.

An array of dignitaries including Governor P Sathasivam, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, Member of Parliament N K Premachandran and MLAs are expected to take part in the event, office-bearers of the press club said Friday.

Year-long programmes including seminars, debates, exhibitions and cultural events are planned to mark the occasion, they said.

Set up during the 1960s, the Kollam Press Club has been playing an significant role in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements