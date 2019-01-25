VP to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of Kollam Press

-
: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the Press Club here on February 2.
Naidu would unveil a plaque and commemorative postal stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the Press Club at a function to be held at the convention centre here.
An array of dignitaries including Governor P Sathasivam, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, Member of Parliament N K Premachandran and MLAs are expected to take part in the event, office-bearers of the press club said Friday.
Year-long programmes including seminars, debates, exhibitions and cultural events are planned to mark the occasion, they said.
Set up during the 1960s, the Kollam Press Club has been playing an significant role in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern district.
