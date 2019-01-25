VP to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of Kollam Press

: Venkaiah will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the here on February 2.

would unveil a plaque and commemorative postal stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the at a function to be held at the convention centre here.

An array of dignitaries including P Sathasivam, J Mercykutty Amma, Member of and MLAs are expected to take part in the event, office-bearers of the said Friday.

Year-long programmes including seminars, debates, exhibitions and cultural events are planned to mark the occasion, they said.

Set up during the 1960s, the has been playing an significant role in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)