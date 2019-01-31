JUST IN
Business Standard

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court grants 4 days ED custody of Dubai-based businessman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Thursday granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) four days custody of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case.

The ED sought eight days custody of Saxena before special judge Arvind Kumar, who allowed the agency to interrogate him for four days.

During the hearing, Saxena's lawyer claimed that his client was suffering from cancer.

The agency, however, said that this was needed to be verified.

Saxena was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India in the evening.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 16:30 IST

