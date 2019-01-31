Parrikar to fly to Delhi for health check-up at AIIMS: CMO

Ailing would be flown to for a regular health check-up at the Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday, a senior in the (CMO).

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

"The will be flying to in the evening for a regular check-up at AIIMS. He is expected to be admitted there for the next four days," the told

Parrikar will head to after the conclusion of the state assembly's budget session this evening, he said.

The had presented the budget in the House on Wednesday while sitting on his chair, with a tube inserted through his nose.

"I am presenting the budget in 'josh'. The 'josh' that is too high, very high, and fully in 'hosh'," he had said in the assembly.

Ever since he was discharged from AIIMS, Parrikar has made few public appearances.

The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and the US in 2018, had also chaired a meeting last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)