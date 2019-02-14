VVIP chopper case:Delhi court grants 7-day interim bail to Rajiv Saxena

A Thursday granted seven days interim to Rajiv Saxena, who was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore money-laundering case, on two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

Arvind Kumar, while granting Saxena bail, asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on his health and posted the matter for February 22 when the case would be next heard.

The Enforcement Directorate, which had supported his plea yesterday, said the medical report submitted by AIIMS was not detailed.

Saxena had sought on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)