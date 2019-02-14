MEIL's Innovation in Irrigation

/ -- The Engineering Megha Engineering and (MEIL) has taken up a unique innovative system in as part of the gigantic project, Lift Project (KLIP). Explaining about this innovative project, Mr said, "It involves piped supply to the end user to avoid from not to be evaporated or sinks into the soil. It does not require even the land acquisition to this new piped irrigation supply." He further said, "This innovative piped irrigation system is already successful in many countries. Some states include Madhya Pradesh, and states are implementing this piped irrigation on a small scale. government initiated this irrigation system in large scale to supply water for 80,000 hectares." The Government taking all appropriate steps to accomplish its objective to supply irrigation water to one crore acres of farmland. Israel's Outlet Management System (OMS) will be implemented in this project, the first time in This project is known as KLIP package-21 or the Kondam Cheruvu project. The advantage with OMS is water neither evaporates nor sink into the soil. Laying of the pipelines may obstruct the peasants initially, but thereafter they can be cultivated above the pipelines as normal.

Pressurised



This project will interlink the Kondam Cheruvu and Manchippa Cheruvu with the pressurized pipeline. The project includes 6,129 kilometers of the pressurized Pipeline system, with the combination of MS, DI and HDPE pipes and the construction works of the works has already began with an extensive pitch. MEIL completed 11.4kms MS pipeline work out of 150 km and also completed 10kms of DI pipeline work out of 282 km. After completion of this project, 46,000 hectors of land in Metpally area will have plentiful water for irrigation. Another 34,000 hectors of land in rural, Balkonda, Armoor will get water from

3.5tmc Reservoir at Gadkol



MEIL is constructing a reservoir with a capacity of 3.5 TMC of water near Gadkol in district. MEIL will also take up the pumping work, and also constructing two pumping stations, one at Metpally with ten pumps having a capacity of 2.5 megawatts each. The water will be drawn from the pump house, to be set up on the 14.4kms away. The second pumping station at Gadkol with 8 pumps with a capacity of 2MW. The pumping stations designs are at the approval stage.

Higher yields with OMS: Experts



Irrigation experts expressing the view that, water wastage can be effectively controlled entirely through the piped irrigation is the only solution. With piped irrigation schemes water can be supplied to every last ayacut and also can enhance the farm productivity, they added. The Government officials are figuring out that, after a successful implementation of this innovative project, it can be brought in to new areas.

About MEIL



MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, and MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.

