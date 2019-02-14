BJP in UP, Cong in MP examples of 'state terror', says Mayawati

The BJP government in and the regime in are examples of "state terror" and should be condemned, said on Thursday.

Her strong statement came after 14 Muslim University (AMU) students were booked for sedition on Tuesday night and the government imposed the National Security Act (NSA) on Muslims on charges of cow slaughter earlier in the month.

" government in like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the BJP government has booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are examples of state terror and condemnable," said in a statement issued here.

"People should decide what is difference between the and BJP governments," she added.

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, 14 students, including the AMU students union chief, were booked under sedition charges after some students and a TV channel crew got into an altercation over reports of a visit by AIMIM lawmaker

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, authorities slapped NSA and jailed on three Muslim men for allegedly killing a cow in earlier this month.

