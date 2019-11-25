Wagner strikes to leave England two wickets from defeat

A fiery three-wicket spell from Neil Wagner had New Zealand on the cusp of victory at tea Monday on the final day of the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui.

With one session remaining England were 161 for eight, still 101 runs short of avoiding an innings defeat.

The tourists started the final day at 55-3 requiring a further 207 to make New Zealand bat again.

England crept along with a mere 66 runs off the first 41 overs for the loss of only Joe Root's wicket as they battled for survival.

But nine overs after lunch, England's patience ran out and New Zealand cashed in. Ben Stokes, on 28, chased a wide Tim Southee delivery that should have been left and instead chopped it on to his stumps.

Wagner, who had been wicketless at that stage, fired up his left-arm bouncers and accounted for Joe Denly, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler as England lost four wickets for 17 runs.

Denly, who delivered a solid 74 for England in the first innings, was on 35 when he was caught behind.

Pope was on six when, like Stokes, he chased a ball he should have left alone.

It was a wide full toss from Wagner, which Pope had to stretch out to get his bat to, and it was scooped to a diving Mitchell Santner at short cover.

When the second new ball was taken Wagner bowled Buttler, who was scoreless after facing 18 deliveries.

It gave Wagner figures of three for 26 while Santner has three for 39. Root was the only wicket to fall in the morning, caught off Colin de Grandhomme for 11.

It ended a disappointing match for the England skipper, who only managed two in the first innings after moving back down the order to his favoured number four slot, having batted at three during the recent Ashes series.

