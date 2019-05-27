JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ComMin releases draft compendium of export policy

Austrian chancellor loses no-confidence showdown
Business Standard

Wanted accused held for extortion bid

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Crime Branch officials have arrested a 37-year-old history sheeter wanted in connection with extortion, an official said Monday.

The accused, identified as Sachin alias Babu Shankar Mohite, was picked up on May 25 by Unit -10 of crime branch from Marol in Andheri.

A resident of Powai, Mohite was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a hotelier for money, the official said.

Five serious offences including murder, extortion and riot are registered against Mohite, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements