Wanted accused held for extortion bid

Crime Branch officials have arrested a 37-year-old history sheeter wanted in connection with extortion, an said Monday.

The accused, identified as Sachin alias Babu Shankar Mohite, was picked up on May 25 by Unit -10 of crime branch from Marol in Andheri.

A resident of Powai, Mohite was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a hotelier for money, the said.

Five serious offences including murder, and riot are registered against Mohite, he added.

