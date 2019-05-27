Fight against terrorism will continue till lasting peace achieved in J-K: DGP

of and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Monday said the fight against terrorism would continue till the establishment of "lasting peace" in the state.

He also asked his men to be fully prepared for the annual 46-day pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, which is scheduled to begin from July 1.

" and Kashmir Police with its capabilities have succeeded in creating a dent in militancy by eliminating various terrorists including their commanders... our fight against terrorism will continue and we will achieve our goal to establish lasting peace in the state," Singh said addressing a police 'darbar' in district.

He commended the police for foiling attempts to revive militancy in some areas of the state especially in region, where it has been wiped out over a decade ago.

The emphasized upon the personnel to keep their morale high and maintain discipline at all levels.

"Our officers and jawans have to further enhance their capabilities in different fields of policing as the policemen have to perform multifarious duties which need varied skills.

All ranks of the force have to work together with dedication and strengthen bonds with the people to take the force to new heights," he said.

The DGP stressed for more "vigil and alertness" to thwart the "evil designs of anti-national elements".

