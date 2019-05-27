Hindu doctor arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan

A Hindu veterinary doctor was arrested on Monday after a filed a police complaint accusing him of committing in Pakistan's southern province.

The doctor, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was taken into custody while angry protestors set fire to shops owned by Hindus and burnt tyres on road in Phuladyon town in district in the province, said.

The of the local mosque, Maulvi Ishaq Nohri, filed the complaint with the police alleging that the doctor had torn pages of a holy book and wrapped medicines in them.

Zahid Hussain Leghari, the of the local police station, said that a case was registered against the doctor.

Leghari said a proper investigation would be carried out and the doctor had been taken to a safe location after the unrest broke out in the town.

A large number of Hindus reside in the interior of province and in and the Hindu Council has complained in the past of minority community members being targeted under the by people because of personal enmity.

At least 1,472 people were charged under Pakistan's laws between 1987 and 2016, according to statistics collected by the Center for Social Justice, a Lahore-based advocacy group.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

