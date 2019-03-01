Myanmar officer's wife killed by pipe bomb in latest Rakhine violence

The wife of a military was killed by a pipe bomb as they moved into a new home in northern Rakhine state, the said Friday, as the body count in the troubled region rises with landmines and assassinations.

More than 740,000 Muslims fled the state after an crackdown in 2017 but security forces have turned their attention to a well-armed rebel group claiming to represent ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

The (AA) has killed police and soldiers from and is believed to be behind attacks targeting officials and security forces.

A homemade pipe bomb filled with went off in the house of a newlywed on February 26 in Buthidaung township as he and his wife were unloading furniture to move in.

She "died of wounds at the scene", the statement said, adding that a vehicle delivering the furniture had been stopped along the way and searched by "six armed group members" in civilian clothes.

No group has claimed responsibility and the could not immediately be reached for comment.

Northern is inaccessible outside of government-steered trips and information is difficult to verify independently.

But the bombing is part of a wave of violence sweeping the northern part of the state in a conflict involving a patchwork of ethnicities and religions.

Three members of the ethnic Daignet minority were found in a ditch with their throats slit last month.

Two police officers were killed Wednesday when their convoy hit a landmine and was ambushed by insurgents who fired at the vehicles, according to and a police source in Rakhine.

In a sign of the growing complexity of the conflict, Myanmar's military claims that the Arakan Army marched with Muslim militants late last month across the border in

The fighters claim to represent hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Muslim minority huddled in camps.

UN investigators want Myanmar's senior generals to be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya, but the army has denied almost all claims of atrocities committed against the group.

Violence in the strife-torn state was glossed over by leader last week at an investment forum where she touted Rakhine's "untapped" economic potential and blamed the international community for focusing "narrowly" on its problems.

