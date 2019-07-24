Was star struck by Luke Perry: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed he was star-struck by his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star Luke Perry.

The actor said he grew up watching "Beverly Hills, 90210" and working with the late actor on Quentin Tarantino's directorial was a delight.

"(Luke was) the kindest, sweetest human being you could ever encounter. I grew up with him on '90210,' looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on earth and honestly when I was on set I was star struck.

"We got to sit down and chat, he couldn't have been a more amazing human being. It's a real tragic loss," DiCaprio told Extra magazine.

"Once Upon..." marks the last cinematic outing for Perry, who essayed the role of Scott Lancer, an actor in one of the shows Rick stars in.

Perry died in March at the age of 52.

