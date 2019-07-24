Heavy rains lash Mumbai after dry spell, IMD says downpour to continue

Heavy rains lashed and its neighbouring areas during the night and on Wednesday morning, after a dry spell of nearly a week.

The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city and its suburbs in the next two days.

Nearly 171 mm rainfall was recorded at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) observatory at Colaba in south between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday, an official said.

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 58 mm downpour in the same period, he said.

"A system of clouds is moving towards from the Arabian Sea. The low pressure area that is developing will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in next 48 hours," the IMD official said.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

"We are closely observing the cloud conditions. Security forces as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management cells of the respective districts have been informed about it," he added.