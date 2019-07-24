JUST IN
Heavy rains lash Mumbai after dry spell, IMD says downpour to continue

Nearly 171 mm rainfall was recorded at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) observatory at Colaba in south Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai rain
Roads waterlogged in King's Circle area of Mumbai, following heavy rains | @ANI

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas during the night and on Wednesday morning, after a dry spell of nearly a week.

The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city and its suburbs in the next two days.

Nearly 171 mm rainfall was recorded at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) observatory at Colaba in south Mumbai between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday, an official said.

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 58 mm downpour in the same period, he said.

"A system of clouds is moving towards Mumbai from the Arabian Sea. The low pressure area that is developing will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in next 48 hours," the IMD official said.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

"We are closely observing the cloud conditions. Security forces as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management cells of the respective districts have been informed about it," he added.
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 10:30 IST

