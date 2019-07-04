WB governor greets people on Rathyatra

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Rathyatra and prayed for the well-being of one and all.

The auspicious event is an occasion of joy and festivity which transcends the barrier of caste, creed, faith and community, he said.

"I convey my greetings to the people of Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra. My best wishes for the well being of the people of the state on this occasion," the governor said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"Rathyatra is a tradition of Bengal. It marks Lord Jagannath's journey to his aunt's place and back along with his siblings," he added.

