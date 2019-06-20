WB's Bhatpara on boil; 1 killed, three injured in clashes

One person was shot dead and three others were seriously injured in area of West Bengal's district as clashes broke out between two groups on Thursday, a said.

The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, he said.

According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest.

has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency.

