Mortal remains of IAF officer, killed in chopper crash in J&K, reach Chandigarh

The mortal remains of Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a chopper crash in and Kashmir's district, reached here on Thursday.

S Srinivasan, the air commanding of the station in Chandigarh; the deceased officer's wife, Aarti; and father Jagdish Kansal, were among those who laid a wreath.

The mortal remains of the deceased arrived at the station on a service aircraft. A military funeral will be held here on Friday, officials said.

Siddharth Vashisht, 31, was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces. His wife, too, is a serving as a in the Indian

Vashisht, whose family had settled in Chandigarh, was commissioned in the IAF in 2010 and, last month, he was given commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the floods.

Last July, the officer, who also has three elder sisters, was posted in

Besides two pilots, four others on board the chopper died in the crash on Wednesday. A local resident also died in the crash.

