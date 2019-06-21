Weather mostly dry in UP; Etawah hottest at 41.4 degrees Celsius

State capital witnessed partially cloudy skies throughout Thursday as the maximum settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the said.

The day's minimum was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to the meteorological department, Etawah was the hottest place in the state where the maximum settled at 41.4 degrees

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm is likely to lash isolated places over eastern from Friday to Sunday, while the western part of the state is likely to remain dry, the said.

