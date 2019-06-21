Weather mostly dry in UP; Etawah hottest at 41.4 degrees Celsius

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

State capital Lucknow witnessed partially cloudy skies throughout Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the Met office said.

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to the meteorological department, Etawah was the hottest place in the state where the maximum temperature settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm is likely to lash isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday, while the western part of the state is likely to remain dry, the Met office said.

