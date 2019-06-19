Weather stays pleasant in Himachal Pradesh

continued to be pleasant in with the minimum temperature coming down by three notches after rain in isolated areas Wednesday, the said.

However, the maximum temperature in the state also rose by four degree Celsius, said Manmohan Singh, Director, Meteorological Centre,

Una remained the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature hovering around 38.8 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Keylong, where the mercury hovered around 5.2 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 38.1 degree Celsius followed by Paonta Sahib (37.7), Mandi (35.9), Sundernagar (35.8), Kangra (35.7), Hamirpur (37.5), Chamba (35.2), Bhuntar (35) and Dharamsala (27.2).

Manali recorded the maximum temperature of 25.8 degree Celsius while it was 25.4 degree Celsius in

The maximum temperature in Dalhousie and Kufri settled at 20.8 and 17.9 degree Celsius, respectively.

