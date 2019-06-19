Fire breaks out in a residential building in Lake Town

A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in area here on Wednesday, a official said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

personnel rescued two persons, who were trapped in the building and there was no report of any other person being trapped or injured in the fire, the sources said.

The blaze broke out in the four storied building located on Jessore Road in area at about 2.20 PM and fire fighting was still on.

Cause of the fire or extent of damages were yet to be ascertained, the police said.

