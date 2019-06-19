Rohit's career took off after 2011 World Cup snub, says former coach Lad

Rohit Sharma's international career took an upswing once he started focusing more on the game after being omitted from squad, the right-hander's said Wednesday.

Rohit has already scored two-match winning hundreds in the ongoing against and

"Since childhood I have seen his batting and there is no difference. The only different thing today is that he (Rohit) has got matured, because of experience", Lad told here.

"From 2007-2009 he had played well and scored two hundreds against

After that (from) 2009-2011, because of fame and money, (he got) diverted. He was not looking after his Because of that he was dropped from as he was not performing in that period," said Lad, also the father of Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad.

"That was very shocking to him. I called him (Rohit) to my home and told him.. listen Rohit, you know why Rohit is here (it is) because of only You got everything -- fame, money from But (now) you are not looking after your cricket, so I am requesting you, just start practicing.

"Virat (Kohli) came after you and he is in the (2011) World Cup team. See the difference. Now you have to look after your cricket," recalled Lad.

Lad said his advice paid dividends as Rohit emerged as a completely different batsman after that period.

"From that (period), he (Rohit) started practicing from morning seven till evening five," he said.

Lad also stressed that getting into the Mumbai Indians' team also proved to be crucial for Rohit's career.

"Another thing was getting selected for Mumbai Indians. It made a difference for him - to get into that side, to know how to handle a team. And he saw the discipline of his idol After 2011 he got matured and his graph after 2011 has been up and up," he pointed out.

