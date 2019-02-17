West Indies batsman Gayle to retire from ODIs after World Cup

Veteran batsman will retire from one-day international after this year's in England and Wales, Windies announced on Sunday.

The big-hitting 39-year-old opener, who has scored 9,727 runs in 284 ODIs, is set to play his first international since last July against England on Wednesday.

Gayle needs 677 more runs to surpass the great as the West Indies' all-time record ODI runscorer, a feat he will be hoping to achieve at his fifth World Cup, which starts on May 30.

He has been mainly a since making his last Test appearance in 2014, and most recently played in the earlier this month.

Since making his debut in 1999, Gayle has also scored a Windies record of 23 ODI hundreds, including the first ever double century against four years ago.

The game in on Wednesday is the first of a five-match series against favourites England.

