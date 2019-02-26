Western Naval Command on high alert post-air strikes in Pak

In the wake of IAF's preemptive air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, the Western Naval Command here is on a high alert and "fully prepared" to tackle any eventualities, an said on Tuesday.

The Police are also on a high alert following the air strikes, the said.

"After the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a in in the early hours on Tuesday, the security agencies have put the city on high alert," the said.

"The remains alert 24X7. Now, it is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of the air strikes in Pakistan," he said.

The Western Naval Command, headquartered in Mumbai, is one of the three formations of the

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has been one of the most preferred targets for terrorist organisations. The metropolis has witnessed a series of terror attacks, including explosions in suburban trains in July 2006, and the unprecedented attacks of 26 November 2008, when two of the prime hotels, a landmark train station, and a Jewish Chabad house, in South Mumbai, were attacked and sieged.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

