IHG signs agreement with Paraag for 2 hotels in Bengaluru

Global hospitality major InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Thursday said it has has signed an agreement with Hotel Paraag Ltd in Bangaluru for two hotels in the city.
One of the hotels will be under InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand, while the other will come under Crowne Plaza, IHG said in a statement.
Both the hotels are expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2022 and will increase IHG's system size in India by over 400 rooms, it added.
"We are delighted to partner with Hotel Paraag Ltd to strengthen the presence of two of our globally renowned brands- InterContinental and Crowne Plaza in India," IHG South West Asia Development Vice President Sudeep Jain said.
This agreement is a significant milestone for the company as it debuts its iconic brand, InterContinental in Bengaluru and mark the growth of the brand in SWA, he added.
"Given the rising demand in the city for high quality hospitality from renowned brands, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to offer our guests quality experiences for various needs and occasions," Hotel Paraag Ltd MD Ramesh Srinivas Jannu said.
InterContinental Hotels Group currently has 36 hotels operating across its four brands in India.
