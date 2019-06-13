IHG signs agreement with Paraag for 2 hotels in Bengaluru

Global hospitality Hotels Group (IHG) Thursday said it has has signed an agreement with in Bangaluru for two hotels in the city.

One of the hotels will be under Hotels & Resorts brand, while the other will come under Crowne Plaza, IHG said in a statement.

Both the hotels are expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2022 and will increase IHG's system size in by over 400 rooms, it added.

"We are delighted to with to strengthen the presence of two of our globally renowned brands- and in India," IHG Development said.

This agreement is a significant milestone for the company as it debuts its iconic brand, InterContinental in Bengaluru and mark the growth of the brand in SWA, he added.

"Given the rising demand in the city for high quality hospitality from renowned brands, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to offer our guests quality experiences for various needs and occasions," MD Ramesh Srinivas Jannu said.

currently has 36 hotels operating across its four brands in

