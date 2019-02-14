Wet Thursday morning in city

Delhi- witnessed light rain on Thursday morning even as the minimum settled at 13.9 degrees Celsius, an said.

The weatherman has predicted more rain in several areas of the national capital later in the day.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, 1.3 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am



The said humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 96 per cent.

"The skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain may occur later in the day," he said.

The also said the maximum is expected to settle at 23 degrees

