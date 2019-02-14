Wet Thursday morning in city

Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain on Thursday morning even as the minimum temperature settled at 13.9 degrees Celsius, an official said.
The weatherman has predicted more rain in several areas of the national capital later in the day.
According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, 1.3 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am
The official said humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 96 per cent.
"The skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain may occur later in the day," he said.
The official also said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU