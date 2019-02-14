2 arrested for sexually harassing woman

Two men have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman when she had gone to relieve herself in the fields in neighbouring district in Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday.

According to the police, five men harassed the woman and made video of the act and posted it on on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband, two of the accused were arrested.

Efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused, the police said.

