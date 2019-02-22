'Where is Oppn unity happening', asks Ram Madhav

BJP Friday brushed aside the talk of Opposition unity to take on his party-led NDA in the elections, pointing out that there were multiple alliances in some states.

"Where is the Opposition unity happening?" Madhav asked, while talking to reporters.

"Everywhere there is more than one alliance of the Opposition," he said.

"Look at UP (Uttar Pradesh), there are two," the said, referring to the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance and the fighting separately.

"Look at There are two parties," Madhav, who was here to attend a programme at the Indian School of Business, added.

He said only supremo and Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu had deserted the NDA for "his own and political interests".

"But, otherwise, we (BJP) are winning new partners in and elsewhere," Madhav said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)