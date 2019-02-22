'Where is Oppn unity happening', asks Ram Madhav

-
ALSO READ
BJP will win 30 out of 40 seats in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls: Union minister R K Singh
Assam celebrates as Citizenship Bill set to lapse
Shah to launch BJP campaign to contact beneficiaries of welfare schemes on Thursday
Budget like ruling party's manifesto: Sharad Yadav
BJP launches mega drive to prepare election manifesto, to seek views of 10 cr people
-
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav Friday brushed aside the talk of Opposition unity to take on his party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, pointing out that there were multiple alliances in some states.
"Where is the Opposition unity happening?" Madhav asked, while talking to reporters.
"Everywhere there is more than one alliance of the Opposition," he said.
"Look at UP (Uttar Pradesh), there are two," the BJP leader said, referring to the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance and the Congress fighting separately.
"Look at West Bengal. There are two parties," Madhav, who was here to attend a programme at the Indian School of Business, added.
He said only Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had deserted the NDA for "his own politics and political interests".
"But, otherwise, we (BJP) are winning new partners in Assam and elsewhere," Madhav said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU