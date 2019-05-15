Why not for eastern UP:Owaisi on decision to curtail WB

-
With the Election Commission curtailing campaigning in some constituencies in West Bengal, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday claimed that such a decision should be taken with regard to eastern Uttar Pradesh also, in line with principles of "natural justice."
"@ECISVEEP why only West Bengal, Natural Justice & Fair Play demands it should have been for entire 7th Phase why only West Bengal, why not for Eastern UP," he tweeted.
He did not explain the reason for his demand with regard to eastern UP.
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.
The EC's action came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show in Kolkata.
