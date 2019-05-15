Wife, daughter of main accused in Moti Nagar killing arrested: Police

The wife and daughter of the main accused in the killing of a in area in West for objecting to lewd comments passed on his daughter were arrested Wednesday, police said.

The 52-year-old was stabbed to death with a knife when he was returning home with his daughter early Sunday. The victim's 19-year-old son was also stabbed when he tried to intervene to stop the argument after some men harassed them.

He is in ICU at a hospital but out of danger, doctors said, adding they are keeping him under observation for 24 hours.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man, the main accused, and his 20-year-old son in connection with the killing. His two other sons, both minors, have also been apprehended.

Monika Bhardwaj, of police (west), said two more members of the family were arrested Wednesday. One of them is the main accused's wife, 45, and the other his daughter, 30.

The women were arrested under Section 34 of Indian Penal Code for having common intention to commit the crime, a senior police said.

The victim's family had alleged that the two women aided the accused in the attack and one of them had arranged the knife used in the crime.

Investigation is underway to ascertain if the two women had helped the accused flee from the crime scene, the added.

