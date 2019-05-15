Morgan Stanley to invest Rs 145 cr in Manipal Health Ent

Infrastructure (MSII) Wednesday committed a Rs 145 crore investment in Health Enterprise, the arm of Education and Medical Group, for an undisclosed stake.

The tie-up involves an investment of Rs 100 crore in Healthmap, a Public Partnership for in Indian healthcare, a statement said.

"Healthmap has been at the forefront of making quality available to the masses and we are proud to play a role in advancing affordable in India," Dilip Jose, the of Health Enterprises said.

He added millions are pushed deeper into poverty each year because of emergencies and costs and early can help them avoid such emergencies but the cost of the tests can be a deterrent.

MHEPL is backed by equity majors including Singapore's and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)