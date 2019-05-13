Eight teams in fray in T20 Mumbai League

The second season of the T20 Mumbai League will commence at the Stadium here on Tuesday with eight teams in the fray.

icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, a budding left-arm pacer, will be among those who would be seen in action along with other established names.

would be seen sporting the colours of Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb who picked him for Rs 5 lakh at the players' auction.

Mumbai Ranji regulars Shreyas Iyer (Namo Bandra Blasters), Suryakumar Yadav, (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad (Shivaji Park Lions) and Prithvi Shaw (North Mumbai Panthers) are some others who would be seen in action.

Jay Bista, Dhurmil Matkar (SoBo Supersonics), Shubham Ranjane, (Arcs Andheri), Eknath Kerkar (Namo Bandra Blasters) along with Aditya Tare, (Eagle Thane Strikers), and (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) are some other participants.

The Triumph Knights Mumbai North East had emerged victorious in the last season.

