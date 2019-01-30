Jai Ram Thakur to present Himachal Pradesh's budget on Feb 9

The government in will present its budget for 2019-20 on February 9, said Wednesday.

Presiding over the meeting of press gallery committee of Vidhan Sabha, Bindal said the second budget session of the 13th state Assembly would be held from February 4 to 18.

Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the budget, he said, adding that the discussion on the budget estimates would be held from February 11 to 13.

Voting on demands regarding budget estimates will be held on the last day of the session on February 18 at 4 pm, he said.

There will be total 13 sittings in the budget session and it has been decided to hold sittings even on Saturdays on February 9 and 16, Bindal said.

The budget session will commence with the governor's Address on February 4, followed by obituary references the same day. Subsequently the supplementary budget will be presented, the said.

Discussion on the governor's budget will be held from February 5 to 7. February 8 and 14 would be private members day.

"Usually the budget session is convened from February-end to March-end or the first week of April. But this budget session has been convened earlier and cut short to 13 sittings due to upcoming parliamentary elections," Bindal said.

n 2014 as well, the budget session of Assembly was called from February 3 and there were total 14 sitting, he added.

