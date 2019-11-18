Will Agra be renamed? Univ panel to examine if city had 'ancient name'

JUST IN
An Uttar Pradesh department has set in motion an exercise to examine if this city was known by any other name in ancient times, triggering speculation that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to rename Agra. Agra's Bhim Rao Ambedkar University has now constituted a committee to go into the issue, following a letter from the local administration, Vice Chancellor Arvind Dixit told
