TikTok begins testing 'link in bio' feature to improve app experience

Chinese short-video making platform has begun a limited test of a feature that lets its users to add links to e-commerce sites to their profile bio as well as offer creators the ability to send their viewers to shopping websites effortlessly to monetise its platform.

The latest feature was first spotted by Fabian Bern, a marketer and according to the video shared by him on Twitter, the users can now swipe on a post to directly visit an e-commerce platform to buy a product.

Meanwhile, has also confirmed that the feature have been rolled out as part of "experimentation" to try and improve the app experience for its users.

"We are always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our users. Ultimately, we are focused on ways to inspire creativity, bring joy, and add value for our community," a spokesperson of ByteDance recently said.

The features have only been rolled out for testing in the US at this stage, may also be limited to influencers only.

The feature is expected to be very useful and handy for influencers as well brands.