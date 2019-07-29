JUST IN
Will be happy with Ravi Shastri continuing as coach, says Virat Kohli

The Indian coaching staff, currently led by Shastri, was given a 45-day extension after their contract expired at the end of the 2019 World Cup in England

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Captain Virat Kohli on Monday said he is in favour of Ravi Shastri continuing as the coach of the Indian cricket team despite the criticism that followed their semi-final ouster from the ICC World Cup.

"Well, the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and would definitely be very happy (with him around)," Kohli told reporters ahead of leaving for the West Indies tour.

"But as I had said, it's on the CAC to decide (how to go about it)."

The interviews of applicants for India's head coach are likely to take place on August 13 and/or August 14. The deadline for filing the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.
First Published: Mon, July 29 2019. 18:55 IST

