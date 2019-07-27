MyTeam11 becomes title sponsor for India tour of Windies, starting August 3

MyTeam11, a fantasy sports platform, was announced as the title sponsors of the upcoming tour of the to the Carribean islands, by Cricket West Indies. The tour, which begins in Florida, US, will now be rechristened the 'MyTeam11 International Series.'

The tour commences on August 3, when the first of three T20 internationals between the two sides is scheduled in Florida and will see a total of three T20s and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) each as well as two Test matches in a five-week period.

Dominic Warne, Commercial and Marketing Director, Cricket West Indies said: "Cricket West Indies is delighted to welcome 'MyTeam11' as the title sponsor of the forthcoming 'MyTeam11 International Series' between the West Indies and India.

"We know that sports fans and cricket fans in particular are exploring additional ways to grow their engagement with the sport they love. MyTeam11's sponsorship gives fans a new means to get involved with all of the action throughout India's tour of the West Indies.

"The Series will be full of excitement across all three formats of the game pitting the world's most followed team, India, against every cricket fans' second favourite team and the heartbeat of the Caribbean, the West Indies. This partnership demonstrates the appeal of the West Indies cricket brand far beyond Caribbean shores."

Also giving a thumbs-up to the association was MyTeam11 Brand Ambassador and former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. "What makes me really proud is that MyTeam11 is the first fantasy sports company that has become the title sponsor of a cricket series. This shows their commitment towards the sport. I Congratulate MyTeam11."

Vinit Godara, CEO, MyTeam11 said: "MyTeam11 is not only one of the largest fantasy sports platform and our dream project, but is more of a mode for users to achieve their dreams. The growing relationship between our users and the platform motivates us to always offer them something new and indispensable.

"After, multiple modes and multiple languages, we have another good news for our users, in terms of Title Sponsorship of India vs West Indies series. We believe that this collaboration will not just help us reach new milestones and uncover new potentials for the platform but will also make MyTeam11 a bigger Brand Name."

Sanjit Sihag, COO MyTeam11, said: "We always strive to be the first when it comes to the introduction of something innovative or unique. Through this tie-up, MyTeam11 will become the first ever fantasy sports platform to become the Title Sponsors of a series, and targeting an international series in the first go will surely add another feather to MyTeam11's cap of success."