Will ensure timely payment of MGNREGA workers: Pilot

Pilot Monday said it is the government's priority to increase the reach of the MGNREGA scheme and ensure timely payment of workers engaged under it.

Delay in payment to workers will not be accepted and benefits of the scheme should reach as many people as possible, an official statement quoted the as saying.

Pilot, who holds the Panchayati Raj and PWD portfolios, is touring Jalore and Sirohi districts.

On Sunday, he convened a meeting with government officials and public representatives to review development works.

He directed officials to complete the road construction between Sirohi and Jalore districts on priority to avoid any traffic inconveniences and road accidents.

A report should be prepared of areas where development works need to be expedited and improved under MNREGA, Pilot said.

He said shade, water, medical kit and ORS solution must be available at MNREGA working areas.

He was being accompanied by for Environment Sukhram Vishnoi, MLAs Sanyam Lodha, Jagasiram Koli and Samaram Garasia besides other officials.

