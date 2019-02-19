Gehlot seeks Rs 1000-cr under MGNREGA from Centre

government has demanded a fund of Rs 1,000 crore under Mahatma Gandhi (MGNREGA) scheme for the current financial year.

has written a letter to Union rural stating that Rs 543 crore under and Rs 260 crore under were due under MGNREGA scheme for

Deputy has also written to the Centre demanding Rs 400 crore under and Rs 600 crore under for the current financial year, the said in the letter.

is among the top states to implement MGNREGA scheme and nearly 42.33 lakh rural families have been given work under the scheme in the current financial year and a total of 1972.33 lakh man days were created, the letter said.

Chief minister said that funds available under MGNREGA for the financial year 2018-19 have been consumed and a total of Rs 4,555 crore have been spent so far.

