FM announces higher allocation for MNREGA for rural job creation

While the made a landmark announcement of providing Rs 6,000 as assured income to poor and marginalised farmers annually, he also said that MNREGA allocation has been set at Rs 60,000 crore to create employment opportunities.

He also announced allocation and schemes for cow protection and increasing their productivity.

Under the assured income scheme for farmers, said nearly 12 crore farmers are expected to benefit.

Presenting the Interim Budget during the Budget Session of the Parliament, said that Rs 1,70,000 crore has been spent by the government during 2018-19 to bring at affordable rates to the poor. He added that Rs 60,000 crore has been set aside with regard to the employment guarantee scheme - MNREGA. "If there is a need we will increase the allocation," said.

"Targeted expenditure has been made by this government to improve the quality of life of the people in the villages. About 14.80 lakh habitats have been connected with pucca roads and poor children who used to earlier walk through broken lanes have now buses coming to their villages," said.

The also mentioned that 21 AIIMSs are operating or have been established, 14 of these have been announced since 2014. He added that a new AIIMS will be provided to Taking a political dig over the latest Lok Sabha bypoll result where BJP won the Jind seat, said that "people in the state realise that this government performs."

He added efforts have been initiated to bring full representation for economically weak backward classes, by giving them reservation in jobs and education. In this regard, he clarified that addition two lakh seats in educational institutions are being created to accommodate this reservation so that existing seats are not affected.

"Poor too have a right to the resources and opportunities. While keeping intact the reservation for SC/ST and OBC the government has now announced 10% reservation for the poor," Goel said.

The also listed out the efforts by the government to cut down corruption and increase transparency. In this regard, he mentioned RERA and Benami Property Act as steps to curb black money and added that there has been a crackdown against economic offenders.

Piyush said that as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, world's largest behavioural change movement was initiated under which more than 98 per cent rural sanitation coverage has been achieved and more than 5.45 lakh villages declared Open Defecation Free.

