Tgana govt to start 119 residential schools for BCs on Jun 17

"The 119 BC Residential Schools proposed to be started from this academic year in the state will be formally declared open on June 17 at their respective locations in the concerned districts and assembly constituencies," an official release said.

The schools would be formally opened by either a state minister or the MLA concerned, it said.

With the opening of the 119 schools, the total number of BC residential schools opened after formation of would go up to 261 from the existing 142, it said.

Prior to the formation of the state, there were only 19 BC residential schools.

"Thus, in all, there will be 280 Backward Classes residential schools," the release added.

