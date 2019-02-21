JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » General Elections 2019 » News

AAP tried but Congress doesn't understand: Kejriwal on 2019 polls tie-up
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP to contest 37 seats in UP, BSP gets 38

The two parties named the seats distributed among them in a statement signed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Mayawati Akhilesh
Mayawati Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party will contest 37 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party 38 in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, the two parties said Thursday while releasing a list of seats.

While announcing the alliance earlier, the two parties had said they will contest from 38 constituencies each out of the 80 in the state.

The two parties named the seats distributed among them in a statement signed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati.

The 37 seats in the SP quota include Kairana, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Banda, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

The BSP will contest from Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Basti, Salempur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Deoria, among other constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements