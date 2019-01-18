Ban on Mumbai U-16 skipper to act as deterrent for others: MCA

The Association (MCA) has said its decision to impose a three-year ban on Under-16 for indulging in an obscene behaviour would act as a deterrent for other players.

invited the ban after his team-mates had complained to the body that he had indulged in an "obscene behaviour" on the sidelines of quarter-final game in in December.

is the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, who has represented in U-19 team and also played for the Royal Challengers in the

"The ban handed over to Musheer would act as a deterrent for other players, who would think multiple times before indulging in any such actions," a senior told PTI Friday.

According to the official, following the ban, the junior Khan cannot play for any team in Mumbai till 2022.

Meanwhile, welcoming the action against the Mumbai U- 16 skipper, of a well-known club affiliated to the said the body was right in taking such a step.

"I feel the for the first-time has set a right precedent. Such a precedent was required or else anyone will go scot-free with anything.

"What the Under-16 has done, now nobody will try to do the same thing (in the future)," said of the South Mumbai-based club who did not wish to be named.

A former Mumbai and speedster said decorum is needed when one plays for a team like Mumbai.

"Not only the players of his age group, but even the players would think before indulging in any such act now," the pacer, who is on a committee of the MCA, said on condition of anonymity.

