Williamson wins toss, elects to field against South Africa

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in their rain-hit World Cup match, here Wednesday.
New Zealand are unchanged while South Africa have brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks.
Teams:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
