IndiaMart's Rs 475-cr IPO to open on June 24; price band fixed at Rs 970973 per share

InterMesh, an online for business products and services, Wednesday said it will launch its initial public offering from June 24 and has fixed a price band of 970973 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) is of up to 48,87,862 equity shares, according to a statement by the company.

Promoters and Brijesh Kumar Agrawal will sell 14,30,109 shares through the issue, while investors (Mauritius), DPF and Accion Frontier Inclusion will offload 33,20,753 shares and 1,37,000 equity shares by other selling shareholders, it added.

At the upper end of the price band, the offer is expected to raise about 475 crore.

The issue will open on June 24 and would close on June 26.

ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India are the book running to the offer, it said.

The equity shares of InterMesh are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

InterMesh is an online business-to-business for business products and services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)