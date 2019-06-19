Mumbai City FC confirm signing of Carlos, Golui

franchise City FC Wednesday announced the signing of Brazilian attacker and defender

The announcement was made by the club on its official handle.

"We're delighted to confirm the double signing of Brazilian attacker and defender from FC Pune City! Welcome to #TheIslanders' family! #ApunKaTeam," the club tweeted along with a picture of Carlos and Golui.

Carlos, a Brazilian spent two seasons at Pune City FC and scored two goals in the 2017-18 season. He was suspended in the 2018-19 season for three games and also fined Rs two lakh for indiscipline.

Golui is a 21-year-old defender, who played for Pune City FC, and has now been added to the City FC squad.

The Mumbai-based franchise, who are yet to win the coveted ISL title, also Tuesday announced the signing of Croatian defender Mato Grgic, who had helped North East United FC to reach their first ever semifinal in the fifth season of the ISL.

