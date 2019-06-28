JUST IN
Windacre Partnership buys Power Finance Corp shares worth Rs 755 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Windacre Partnership Master Fund Friday bought over 5.59 crore shares of Power Finance Corporation for Rs 755 crore through open market transaction.

Windacre Partnership bought the shares for Rs 135 per scrip, translating to a Rs 755.10 crore deal, as per NSE's bulk deal data.

In a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley France SAS sold more than 4.85 crore shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for Rs 655.76 crore.

As per the shareholding pattern on March 31, Morgan Stanley held 5.32 crore shares or 2.02 per cent stake in PFC.

Shares of PFC Friday closed down 1.03 per cent at Rs 134.45 on the NSE, while it settled at Rs 134.10 apiece on the BSE, lower by 1.29 per cent.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 22:25 IST

